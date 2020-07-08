Mariah Carey has delivered her memoir: "Incredibly hard, humbling and healing"

Late last year, Mariah Carey announced that she was writing her memoir, and that it would be released in 2020. It’s not clear if those are still the plans, but the diva has officially turned in her manuscript.

On her socials, Mariah posted what appears to be the book’s foreward, along with the word, “Delivered!”

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” it reads. “I want to tell the story of the moments — the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

She then notes that it’s been “impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience” in any interview she’s ever done in her career, especially because “my words were filtered through someone else’s lens.”

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs,” she continues. “Unfiltered. I went deep inside my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed and triumphant woman I became tell her side.”

Mariah concludes her heartfelt message by revealing, “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Mariah’s memoir will be released on Andy Cohen Books, a new imprint that the Bravo TV host launched last year under publishers Henry Holt. No release date as of yet.

📖 Delivered!

“I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light” 🦋 pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020

