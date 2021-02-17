Mariah Carey releases seven-minute-long "Late Night Extended" mix of "We Belong Together"

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Mariah Carey says she’s “feeling inspired” — and that’s resulted in the release of a new version of her number-one hit “We Belong Together” that clocks in at just over seven minutes.

Mariah teased the release of this super-long version after she debuted “Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix” of the song last week on Live with Kelly and Ryan. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Believe it or not, we actually recorded a 7 minute version of this song. thinking of putting it out for the lambily!”



The diva gives the song a jazz twist, improvising vocally over a long guitar part at the end of the tune.

While appearing on Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Mariah explained that “We Belong Together” has taken on a new meaning for her amid the pandemic.

“It’s really even more of a message than it was when we first wrote the song because we do belong together — meaning all of us,” she said. “So hopefully, sooner than later, as things are getting better in terms of the pandemic, we’ll all be together again.”

“But for now, here we are, and just keeping on making music, because that’s something that will always keep us all together, y’know? No matter what,” she added.





By Andrea Dresdale

