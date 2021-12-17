Mariah Carey reveals how Prince inspired her to “reach out” and offer support to Britney Spears

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey said she couldn’t sit back when Britney Spears‘ conservatorship drama came to a head this year.

Speaking to NME, the Grammy winner touched upon her own struggles with her family and the music industry, but hinted her experiences are not the same as Britney’s.

“I’m not sure it’s an affinity,” Mariah began. “I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific.” The “Fantasy” singer said she was compelled to give Britney her support and “reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.'”

“I just felt like it was the right thing to do,” she added.

Mariah then revealed how another music giant showed her the same kindness when she was dealing with her own public struggles in 2001.

“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours. He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up — which it is,” the singer explained.

Prince’s gesture helped influence Mariah’s own outlook on life. “You’ve got to be a giving person,” she emphasized. “It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.