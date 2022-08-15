Mariah Carey’s Atlanta home burglarized

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey‘s Atlanta home was burglarized last month while she vacationed New York and Italy.

The incident was confirmed by police, who told Page Six, “this is still an open investigation, the information may be limited.”

The burglary was reported on July 27. It was not immediately clear what was taken, if anything, from the multi-million-dollar home.

Mariah was active on social media, sharing her summertime adventures as she traveled with her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. On July 19, the singer shared a picturesque photo of herself in the water and captioned it, “Ciao Capri!”

A week later, Mariah was dishing out thank-yous for her stay in the Hamptons.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she captioned a snapshot of herself in pajamas. “Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!”

