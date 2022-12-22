Mariah Carey’s CBS special tops Tuesday TV ratings

James Devaney/CBS

Mariah Carey‘s latest holiday special, Merry Christmas to All!, gave CBS a nice Christmas present on Tuesday night.

The special, which was recorded at Mariah’s recent show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, aired on CBS. According to TV Line, it crushed the Christmas competition, drawing the most viewers of any other program that night: 3.8 million.

Mariah’s special was up against NBC’s airing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which drew 2.6 million viewers, and ABC’s Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Disney’s Prep & Landing and its sequel, which drew 2.8 million, 1.8 million and 1.6 million viewers, respectively.

Mariah’s special featured guest appearances by Billy Porter, her longtime musical collaborator Jermaine Dupri, rapper Slick Rick, the Radio City Rockettes, Drew Barrymore, and Mariah’s twins Monroe and Moroccan. She performed her past hits, Christmas classics and, of course, that song.

On Twitter, she wrote, “Thank you for tuning in to #MerryChristmasToAll!! Hope you enjoyed the show!!! Performing at @TheGarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever.”

