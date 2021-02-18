Mariah Carey’s Christmas special, Bieber, Gaga & Weeknd music videos up for makeup & hairstyling awards

Courtesy Apple TV+

Looks like all that time that musicians spend in hair and makeup so they’ll look fabulous onscreen has paid off.

Mariah Carey’s holiday special, and music videos from Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, have all been nominated for awards by the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild. The awards celebrate achievements in glam in movies, TV, videos, commercials and theater.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which streamed on Apple TV+, is up for Best Contemporary Hair Styling and Best Contemporary Make-Up in the category of TV, One Hour or More Live Program or TV Movie.

Also nominated in that category for Hair Styling is Adele’s episode of Saturday Night Live from last year. In the Daytime TV category, The Kelly Clarkson Show is up for Best Hair and Make-Up.

In the Commercials & Music Videos category, Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring Post Malone is up for Best Make-Up, as is Justin’s video for “Anyone,” Lady Gaga’s video for “911” and The Weeknd’s “In Your Eyes.”

One of the huge achievements in the video for “Anyone” is that the make-up artists managed to cover Justin’s many tattoos so he could play a boxer who’s shirtless throughout the clip.

Gaga’s video featured any number of out-there looks, as you might expect, while The Weeknd’s video for “In Your Eyes” showed him being decapitated.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.