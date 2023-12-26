Mariah Carey’s ex posts statement explaining their “mutual” split

Mariah Carey and Brian Tanaka in 2019; JB Lacroix/GC Images

After much speculation, Mariah Carey‘s longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has confirmed that they have mutually decided to part ways after what he describes as “seven extraordinary years together.”

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, Tanaka writes, “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

He notes the “memories … and the artistic collaborations” they’ve created are “etched in my heart forever.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Tanaka writes, “I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways that words cannot capture.”

He ends by asking for “understanding, privacy and respect,” and thanks fans for “the outpouring of love and support,” which he calls “a beacon of strength.”

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he concludes.

Fans first suspected the two had split when Tanaka was nowhere to be found during Mariah’s recently concluded holiday tour and he wasn’t seen with her and the kids during their annual trip to Aspen, Colorado either.

Tanaka and Mariah first met in 2006 when he was part of her Adventures of Mimi tour. They started dating in 2016. The last time they appeared together on social media was in March of 2023, when Tanaka wished Mariah a happy birthday — or as she calls it, “happy anniversary” — on Instagram.

