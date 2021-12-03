Mariah Carey’s mind is blown after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” earns RIAA Diamond Award

Credit: Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has made history. Her 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now RIAA-certified Diamond and becomes the first holiday song to sell over 10 million copies in the U.S.

Mariah was almost at a loss for words over the honor. “The continued love for my song never ceases to amaze me and fill my heart with a multitude of emotions,” she says in a statement. “It blows my mind that ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has endured different eras of the music industry. The RIAA DIAMOND award?! Wowww! I’m so fortunate to have the greatest fans on Earth, my Lambily, who continue to support my legacy. I love you.”

The timing of the milestone couldn’t be sweeter, because the Grammy winner just released her second holiday special on Apple TV+, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

In addition, the news comes shortly after Billboard adjusted its holiday rankings and dubbed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” the greatest of all Christmas songs. It recently re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at number 36.

That said, Mariah is now the first and, to date, only artist to have an RIAA-certified Diamond holiday song — which makes it all the easier for her to claim she’s the true “Queen of Christmas.”

We dare you to disagree with her.

