Mark Hamill “conveniently” got Luke Skywalker using the Star Wars Instagram filter!

These new Instagram filters are all the rage! From “What Disney Character Are You?” to “What Harry Potter House Are You?” … they are all over Instagram stories.

One of the other popular filters, which comes as no surprise given the release of the latest film, is the “Star Wars Character” filter. And earlier this week, Mark Hamill (aka Luke Skywalker) used to filter only to discover that he is in fact, Luke Skywalker!

It took him 20 tries to do it, but at least it finally happened!

Check out his post below: