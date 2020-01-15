Mark Hamill “conveniently” got Luke Skywalker using the Star Wars Instagram filter!
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mark Hamill “conveniently” got Luke Skywalker using the Star Wars Instagram filter!

Posted by: KS95 January 15, 2020 53 Views

These new Instagram filters are all the rage! From “What Disney Character Are You?” to “What Harry Potter House Are You?” … they are all over Instagram stories.

One of the other popular filters, which comes as no surprise given the release of the latest film, is the “Star Wars Character” filter. And earlier this week, Mark Hamill (aka Luke Skywalker) used to filter only to discover that he is in fact, Luke Skywalker!

It took him 20 tries to do it, but at least it finally happened!

Check out his post below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only