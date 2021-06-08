Mark Ronson engaged to Meryl Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mark Ronson is ready to call Meryl Streep his mother-in-law.

The Grammy-winning music producer has confirmed he’s engaged to Meryl’s daughter, actress Grace Gummer.

“I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson said during an episode of his The FADER Uncovered podcast.

During a chat with Kevin Parker of the band Tame Impala, the “Uptown Funk” hitmaker said he and his fiancée shared their first kiss as Tame Impala’s debut album, InnerSpeaker, played in the background.

“There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he joked. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

Mark and Grace sparked engagement rumors last month when Grace was spotted in London wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

It’ll be the second marriage for both: Mark, 45, was previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018 and Grace, 35, was very briefly married to musician and Nomadland actor Tay Strathairn before filing for divorce in April 2020.

