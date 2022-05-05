Maroon 5 and Usher to co-headline benefit concert honoring the late Rep. John Lewis

Courtesy Beloved Benefit

After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefit concert honoring the late civil rights icon John Lewis is back, and co-headlining this year’s event will be Maroon 5 and Usher.

The two acts will perform at this year’s Beloved Benefit, taking place July 7 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The event is designed to bring the city’s communities together and rally for positive change. Its goal is to achieve Martin Luther King Jr.‘s vision for a brighter future, where all people work together to end poverty and racism.

The Beloved Benefit has currently raised over $5 million for its cause. This year’s event will fund several nonprofits that focus on community and economic causes.

Rep. John Lewis was one of the “Big Six” leaders that organized the transformative 1963 March on Washington, D.C. with Dr. King, and subsequently dedicated his life and service to civil and human rights issues. The 80-year-old congressman died in July 2020 of pancreatic cancer.

The Beloved Benefit was initially scheduled for this February, but it was pushed back a few months in light of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Tickets are on sale now at the event’s official website.

