Maroon 5 announces new song, "Nobody's Love"

Don Arnold/WireImage

Maroon 5 is emerging from quarantine to bring us a new song.

The band announced on Instagram Monday that they’ll be releasing a track called “Nobody’s Love” this Thursday.

They revealed the news by posting a series of the same image in different color schemes. It features a woman standing on some rocks near the ocean, with a smiley face image in the top right corner.

“‘Nobody’s Love’ • 7.23 • 9PM PST,” they captioned the photos.

The song follows Maroon 5’s hit single, “Memories.” No word on whether this song features bassist Mickey Madden, who announced last week that he’s taking time off from the band following a domestic violence charge against him.

Last week, Maroon 5 announced rescheduled dates for their 2021 North American tour, which had been postponed due to COVID-19.

By Andrea Tuccillo

