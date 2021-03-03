Maroon 5 releases new single; Adam Levine says new album is "finished," release is "not far off"

Maroon 5 fans will be thrilled to know that a new album — the follow-up to 2017’s Red Pill Blues — is on the way.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, frontman Adam Levine says, “I can tell you right now that the album’s done. And I can tell you it’s finished, I can tell you it’s been mastered, and I can tell you it’s been delivered, but I can’t tell you when it comes out. But just it’s not far off, I’ll just say that.”

In the meantime, we can enjoy the band’s new single, “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion, which has just been released. Adam says they wrote it during a summer in New York with singer/songwriter/producer Blackbear, and adds that he’s “absolutely obsessed” with the tune.

As for having Megan guest on the track, Adam says she “100% meets all the criteria” for a feature on one of their songs: “Just this really special person, super talented, having a moment.” She’s one of many rappers the band has collaborated with in the past — a list that includes Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa and Kendrick Lamar.

“It’s almost kind of this great symbiosis that occurs between whoever the feature[d artist] is and the band, where it’s at this great moment where we feel like we really have read the right timing,” Adam explains. “And it’s nice, because it opens up our eyes to new things, and theirs as well, so it’s really been great.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.