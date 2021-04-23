Masked Wolf to make TV debut tonight on ‘Fallon’

It’s a big night for rising Australian rapper Masked Wolf: He’ll be making his world TV debut this evening.

Masked Wolf — born Harry Michael — will perform his hit “Astronaut in the Ocean” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The song is currently top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has racked up more than half a billion streams to date.

Harry dropped his debut track, “Speed Racer,” in 2018. After two additional releases, he put out “Astronaut in the Ocean,” which became a smash on TikTok to the tune of more than 350,000 views. The song also got a look when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put it in one of his Instagram posts.

Masked Wolf’s debut album will be out later this year.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)