Masked Wolfe teams with Bebe Rexha for a new version of her song “Sabotage”

Elektra Records

Bebe Rexha’s song “Sabotage,” from her most recent album, Better Mistakes, has gotten a new vibe, thanks to Australian rapper Masked Wolf.

The “Astronaut in the Ocean” artist has created a reimagined version of the song, now re-titled “It’s Not Me It’s You (Sabotage).” In addition to Bebe singing the hook, the track features Wolf rapping about what it’s like being in a relationship with someone who self-sabotages.

“[It’s] about standing up for yourself in a relationship,” he explains in a statement. “Rather than waiting to hear the old cliché ‘it’s me, not you,’ this song is about confronting the situation and addressing it head-on by saying, ‘I know it’s you and I don’t want to be around this anymore.’ As soon as I heard Bebe’s original, the verses just started to pour out and I knew I had to be on it.”

Bebe Rexha adds, “Sabotage” is a song that really means a lot to me personally. I love the twist Masked Wolf put on it and the way he was able to transform the ballad into a completely new sound.”

Wolf is nominated for New Artist of the Year at this Sunday night’s American Music Awards on ABC. He’s also up for five ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

As for Bebe, she performed Thursday at the unveiling of the iconic holiday windows at Bloomingdale’s flagship New York City store. She tells Billboard, “I was born and raised in New York so New York will forever have a special place in my heart and to be asked to perform at such a special event is so exciting…[i]t’s an honor.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.