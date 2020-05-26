MasterChef Australia continues to film while maintaining social distancing

IMAGE: MasterChef Australia

Here in the United States, many of our favorites shows have temporarily halted production due to limitations surrounding social distancing and this world wide pandemic.

On Monday night, MasterChef Australia finally reached the point where social distancing rules came into effect during filming earlier this year. The 12th season which was already in progress continued to film as the pandemic began to reach Australia, with contestants being very conscience of keeping a safe distance.

“A lot has changed in recent days due to the coronavirus. None of us have ever experienced anything like this before. But we’re all in this together,” said judge Jock Zonfrillo, introducing the show’s new safety and hygiene rules.

Could MasterChef Australia be a glimpse of what our favorite reality shows will look like as production companies try to reopen with restrictions?

An important message from @zonfrillo about the changes you may notice in #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/bPTW8vOrnS — masterchefau (@masterchefau) May 25, 2020

When you can't high five your teammates, high five yourself! And spin 👏 #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/mDZNT9Hkgk — masterchefau (@masterchefau) May 25, 2020