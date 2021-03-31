Matchbox Twenty selling NFT of original lyrics to "Unwell"

At this point, you might’ve heard of NFTs, which stands for non-fungible tokens: Even Saturday Night Live made fun of them last weekend. It’s a technology that allows someone to buy and own a unique piece of digital content, like artwork, a video or a song. They’re all the rage in the music biz these days, and now Matchbox Twenty is getting in on the act.

The band is selling an NFT of high-res digital images of the original lyric sheets of their hit “Unwell,” as well as a physical proof of its authenticity, framed and autographed by singer Rob Thomas.

The “Unwell” NFT goes up for auction April 1 at 8:20 a.m ET and runs through Monday, April 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET. All proceeds will benefit RADical Hope, a nonprofit that helps the mental health crisis among young people, as well as The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis organization for LGBTQ youth.

At the same time the auction goes live, Rob and the CEO of RADical Hope will also take part in a conversation about the NFT on the Clubhouse app. To participate in the auction, follow @matchboxtwenty on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

On Instagram, Rob says of “Unwell,” a 2003 top-10 hit, “It was about self care and [how] you’re not comfortable in your own skin, and the world sees it, and you feel like a freak…and now with social media…that’s more prevalent than it’s ever been.”

But, Rob adds, “Everybody you’re looking at probably feels just as weird as you feel and nobody feels comfortable in their own skin.”

“Unwell’s” chorus has also been interpolated in a new song with that message called “Used to Be,” by superstar DJ Steve Aoki and singer Kiiara.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.