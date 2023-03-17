Matchbox Twenty’s new album due May 26; hear new single “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream)” now

Atlantic Records

Matchbox Twenty is Back … 2 Good.

Not only has the band released their first new music in over a decade, they’ve announced a new album and a new tour. The song, “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream),” is available now. The new album, titled Where The Light Goes, will be out May 26. It’s their first album since 2012’s North.

MB20’s summer tour, which was already on the books, has now been titled the Slow Dream Tour. The newly announced opening acts will be Matt Nathanson on the first half of the trek and Ben Rector on the second half. The tour gets underway May 16 in Vancouver and is set to wrap up August 6 in Chicago.

Two additional dates have been announced: May 21 in Concord, California, and May 27 in Las Vegas. The general sale for those shows starts March 21 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com .

Limited-edition “instant” CDs and digital downloads recorded at each stop on the tour will also be available. You can preorder the CD sets via Ticketmaster and get a $5 discount when you buy tickets. You can also order them via Disclive.net to have CDs shipped to you, or you can or pick them up at the show you attend.

