Matt Damon admits he knows all the words to Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ album

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Not even Matt Damon can resist the charms of Harry Styles.

The Last Duel actor admitted in a PEOPLE (the TV Show!) interview that while with his daughters — 10-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Gia and 15-year-old Isabella — at a recent Harry concert, he knew all the words to the songs off Fine Line.

“It was great. Yeah, yeah it was great,” he said. “They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, in that first lockdown. So we had that on repeat.”

Damon, who just turned 51, joked he may be “too old to know all the words,” but nonetheless he knows the lyrics to every song.

Earlier this year, Damon said he surprised Isabella for Christmas with both a cardboard cutout of Harry and a video message from the singer himself.

“I am forever grateful to him,” he said. “I really owe him one. I don’t know how I would ever repay or what I could possibly repay with, but that was pretty cool.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.