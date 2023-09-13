Matthew McConaughey Shares Game Changing Advice From Jay Leno:

Actor Matthew McConaughey attends a match between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Back when Matthew McConaughey wasn’t a massive star, he went on “The Tonight Show.” The advice Jay Leno gave him on how to stay calm keeps McConaughey steady to this day. The “Magic Mike” star shared that advice with “Today.” “He comes into the greenroom and goes, ‘You nervous?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘It’s easy.’ You ready for the recipe on how to handle this? Just want to be here.’” McConaughey says of the advice “I remind myself of that all the time, ‘Wherever you are, just want to be here.’ If you want to be where you are, you’re kind of like, ‘Well great.’ It makes it easy.”