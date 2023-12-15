Matthew Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, other contributing factors: Autopsy

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, FILE

Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine, according to the autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner.

The Friends actor died on October 28. He was 54 years old.

The autopsy listed drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors not related to the immediate cause of death. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

In a statement the day after responding to his home, the Los Angeles Police Department said Perry “was discovered by a witness unresponsive in his jacuzzi.”

“The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Perry deceased,” police said.

There were no signs of foul play at the scene, according to law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles County medical examiner positively identified the body as Perry.

Perry was on ketamine infusion therapy, with the most recent therapy 1 1/2 weeks before his death, according to the autopsy report.

He had high levels of ketamine in his blood, and likely lapsed into unconsciousness and then went under the water, the autopsy report said.

He was reported to have been receiving ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, according to the report, but the medical examiner writes the ketamine in his system at death could not have been from that infusion therapy because ketamine’s half life is three to four hours or less. His method of intake is listed as unknown.

Prescription drugs and loose pills were found at his home, but nothing close to the pool where he was found dead, the report said.

