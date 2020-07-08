MAX expecting first child, a girl: "I've been excited to be a girl dad my whole life"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Love Me Less” singer MAX will soon have a lot more to love.

The singer reveals to People that he and his wife, Emily, are expecting their first child together — a baby girl, due in December.

“I’m so excited,” the 28-year-old tells People. “I think about it every day. I look at all of the other musician girl dads that I love, like Chance the Rapper and my friend, Andy Grammer … Lenny Kravitz! I’m like, ‘Lenny Kravitz created Zoë Kravitz. That’s so cool.’ They are the best father/daughter situation. I’ve been excited to be a girl dad my whole life, I feel. I’m excited to support her and empower her.”

MAX says they found out the sex of the baby on his birthday, June 21, which also happened to be Father’s Day. He and Emily had both predicted it would be a girl.

“I felt really guilty because I think the whole time we knew it was a girl,” he says. “We could only think of girl names. Right before we did the gender reveal, we felt guilty. We were like, ‘We’ve got to be open to it being a boy.’”

He adds, “For some reason, I don’t know why, it felt like a chore to figure out boy stuff, but the girl stuff was coming so naturally. In Emily’s gut she knew. In my gut, I knew too.”

MAX says he’s already getting ahead of himself thinking about the future.

“I’m definitely freaking out about potential boyfriends,” he says. “I didn’t think I’d feel that way. But I just can’t wait to give her so much love and be there for her. I’m just the most ecstatic to be a girl dad.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

