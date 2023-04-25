Mayim Bialik up for ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff appearance, teases ‘Blossom’ reboot

ABC/Sami Drasin

Following talk of a possible spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the original CBS sitcom, says she’d be open to making an appearance, if she’s asked.

“We’re all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on,” the Jeopardy! host told E! News at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22, “And I asked my agent. He was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I guess no one knows at this point, but I can’t wait to find out.”

“I’ll do anything related to anything like that,” adds, Bialik, 47, “But yeah, we really have no idea. So I’m in the same boat as everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Bialik is eyeing a potential reboot of her 1990s sitcom, Blossom, in which she starred as the titular character, Blossom Russo.

“We’re thinking about coming back,” said Mayim. “There’s a lot of things that have to happen … But Don Reo, our creator, and I have finally been able to find a breath and an opening in my life and schedule where we’re ready to talk about it actively.”

“A lot of shows from the ‘90s have been rebooted,” noted Mayim, who’s hopeful Blossom can get the revival treatment as well.

“We were on from ‘90 to ‘94, so we were right in that pocket,” she continued, “and I’m just excited to think about putting our own spin on what it would be like to see where these characters are.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.