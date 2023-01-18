‘Mayor of Kingstown’ co-creator Hugh Dillon on injured lead Jeremy Renner: “He’s a fighter”

ViacomCBS/Emerson Miller/

(NOTE LANGUAGE) In promoting the start of the second season of his Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown, co-creator Hugh Dillon opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the Taylor Sheridan-produced show’s injured lead, Jeremy Renner.

The Marvel movie star and twice-Oscar-nominated actor was critically injured on New Year’s Day when his massive Snowcat plow vehicle ran him over. After emergency surgeries and time in the intensive care unit of a Reno hospital, he’s recovering at home.

Dillon, who is also an actor, also appears on Mayor of Kingstown. He said Renner insisted that promoting the drama go on as planned. “That’s the thing about Jeremy. He just doesn’t want anything to get in the way, you know? He’s a stand-up f***ing dude. He just wants it to rock.”

To Dillon’s point, Renner has been promoting the show via Twitter while he recovers.

He adds of the star, “We’re like a hockey team. He’s our captain who’s been injured, and that’s really all of it. He’s a f***ing fighter. Excuse my language, but that’s the glory of that dude. He’s like Bobby Clarke on the Philadelphia Flyers in the ’70s,” adding, self-deprecatingly, “That [comparison] is just terrible.”

Dillon expressed it was “all hands on deck” when they heard the news: “We all wanted to just support him and do press for him. He’s family.”

Mayor of Kingstown‘s second season debuted on January 15; the show is now streaming on Paramount+.

