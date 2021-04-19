McDonald’s & BTS Team Up to Offer the K-Pop Group’s Favorite Order

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, South Korean K-pop band BTS arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. “We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boyband in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in both English and Korean. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The meal, which includes a 10-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, a medium drink alongside sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces, will be available starting May 26 in over 50 countries.

McDonald’s announced this week that they are collaborating with the K-Pop sensation BTS to highlight the groups favorite order. The promotion, titled “BTS Meal”, will be available in the United States with dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

This is not the first time that McDonald’s has partnered with a music artist.

In October, the company teamed with J Balvin to introduce the Colombian superstar’s favorite order. Before that, we saw the Travis Scott meal accompanied by a McDonald’s themed merch store as part of the promotion.