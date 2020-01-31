Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” are back – NFL Edition

We’re not sure what it is about mean tweets that we love so much, but we definitely love it! This week, Jimmy Kimmel Live brings us another NFL Edition of Mean Tweets just in time for the Big Game!
Football fans are a passionate bunch, and from time to time we put that passion on display. With that said, it’s time once again for an all-new, all-NFL edition of #MeanTweets featuring Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Corey Clement, Joey Bosa, Devin Funchess, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, Jay Ajayi, Clay Matthews, Jared Goff, Michael Irvin & Terry Bradshaw.