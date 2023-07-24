Meet Ice Cube as Superfly in a new clip from ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper/actor Ice Cube is fly — literally — in a just-released clip from the upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The clip shows a surprised Donatello, Raphael, Michaelangelo and Leonardo meeting Cube’s character, a man-sized fly called, well, Superfly.

“What! Y’all some little tortoises, huh?” Superfly says, “Y’all adorable, man!”

Superfly explains that the radioactive ooze that spilled into a sewer and turned four turtles into anthropomorphic heroes in a half shell also made him. “My dad, Baxter Stockman dumped the ooze down the drain, baby! So technically, we cousins!” he says.

In the film, Nicolas Cantu voices Leonardo; Brady Moon Raphael; Shamon Brown Jr. Michelangelo and Micah Abbey Donatello.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also stars the voices of producer Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, John Cena, The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito and Jackie Chan.

The turtles swing into theaters August 2 from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

