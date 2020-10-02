Meet Tricia “TJ” Jenkins, the newest member of the KS95 On-Air Crew!

Oh, snap! We’ve got some exciting news here at KS95! We’re so excited to introduce you to the newest member of the KS95 crew … meet Tricia “TJ” Jenkins!
Starting MONDAY, October 5th! TJ will be live in the air weekdays from 930AM – 2PM taking over middays! Learn more about TJ below!
“Affectionately known as the “Starck Circus” we are newlyweds with a threenager and two dogs. I’m a beer drinking Husker fan who goes over-overboard on holidays and is obsessed with Disney. Talents include an impressively accurate “wicked witch” laugh, singing the states in alphabetical order and parallel parking. I grew up in Nebraska but consider the Twin Cities home.”
View this post on Instagram
Oh, snap! We’ve got some exciting news here at KS95! We’re so excited to introduce you to the newest member of the KS95 crew … meet @tjradio! Starting MONDAY, TJ will be live in the air weekdays from 930AM – 2PM taking over middays! Learn more about TJ below! “Affectionately known as the “Starck Circus” we are newlyweds with a threenager and two dogs. I’m a beer drinking Husker fan who goes over-overboard on holidays and is obsessed with Disney. Talents include an impressively accurate “wicked witch” laugh, singing the states in alphabetical order and parallel parking. I grew up in Nebraska but consider the #TwinCities home.”