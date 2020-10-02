Meet Tricia “TJ” Jenkins, the newest member of the KS95 On-Air Crew!

@tjradio / Instagram

Oh, snap! We’ve got some exciting news here at KS95! We’re so excited to introduce you to the newest member of the KS95 crew … meet Tricia “TJ” Jenkins!

Starting MONDAY, October 5th! TJ will be live in the air weekdays from 930AM – 2PM taking over middays! Learn more about TJ below!

“Affectionately known as the “Starck Circus” we are newlyweds with a threenager and two dogs. I’m a beer drinking Husker fan who goes over-overboard on holidays and is obsessed with Disney. Talents include an impressively accurate “wicked witch” laugh, singing the states in alphabetical order and parallel parking. I grew up in Nebraska but consider the Twin Cities home.”