Megan Fox’s engagement ring is most-searched-for celebrity sparkler, according to jewelry brand

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Going hand in hand with wedding season, which is well underway, is the search for the perfect engagement ring. And while they’re likely out of your budget, who can resist looking to over-the-top celebrity engagement rings for a little inspo?

According to data compiled by jewelry brand Mark Broumand, Megan Fox‘s ring gets the most monthly Google searches. The “Toi et Moi” (“you and me”) ring Machine Gun Kelly chose for his beloved garnered 31,200 monthly searches worldwide. The sparkler consists of “two separate interlocking bands held together by a magnet,” the company says.

“One band holds a pear-shaped diamond, the other a pear-shaped untreated Colombian emerald, with both gems sitting on 18 karats of white gold pavè set,” in case you need to tell your significant other.

Coming in second place was the second engagement ring Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez. With an average of 20,350 monthly searches, the sparkler is estimated to cost up to $10 million.

For daydreaming purposes, the center stone is an 8.5 carat, cushion-cut green diamond — the second-most rare type on the planet. “White baguette cut diamonds flank the green diamond, and these are sandwiched between two further trapezoid shaped diamonds,” according to Mark Broumand.

Third place belongs to Kourtney Kardashian, whose 12-carat oval-shaped diamond ring from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker gets an average of 12,300 monthly searches.

Fourth on the list is Meghan Markle’s engagement ring from Prince Harry, getting an average of 11,500 monthly searches. Harry designed the ring, which features three diamonds, including two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. Meghan reportedly had the band redesigned.

Rounding out the top five is Hailey Bieber‘s ring from Justin. Her oval-shaped diamond ring, said to be up to 10 carats, gets 9,600 monthly searches.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.