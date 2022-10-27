Megan Thee Stallion headlines Apple Music Live performance for Christmas

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating Christmas with a special Apple Music Live performance in Los Angeles.

The three-time Grammy winner’s concert at The Dolby Theatre will be available to stream to Apple Music subscribers in over 165 countries on Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m. PST.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage and perform for my Hotties in LA,” the Houston rapper said in a statement. “I’m truly thankful for the entire Apple Music team for their constant support over the years – they’ve uplifted and championed my music since the beginning of my career. It’s only right that we take it to the next level, put on a special performance for the Hotties and celebrate together.”

This will be the final Apple Music Live show of the year. Previous performers included Mary J. Blige and Lil Durk. Los Angeles-based fans can register for tickets on the Apple Music website.

This week, Megan was nominated for two People’s Choice Awards: Female Artist of 2022 and Collaboration Song of 2022 for “Sweetie Pie” with Dua Lipa. She is also up for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the American Music Awards.

