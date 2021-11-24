Megan was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer when she was 8 years old! Three short months after finishing chemotherapy, Megan went into heart failure from the toxicity of the chemotherapy! Megan had open heart surgery where a Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) was implemented!

Osteosarcoma returned and Megan is the only known pediatric patient to complete the chemo regimen for a reoccurrence of osteosarcoma with an LVAD!

Collectively, she spent over 300 nights at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s hospital receiving chemotherapy, dealing with the side effects of chemotherapy, recovering from limb salvation, bionic knee implantation surgery, and the life-saving LVAD open heart surgery!