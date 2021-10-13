Meghan Trainor & Adam Lambert judge E!’s ‘Clash of the Cover Bands,’ starting tonight

E! Entertainment

If you think Meghan Trainor‘s out of her comfort zone hosting Top Chef: Family Style, just switch on over to E! tonight and watch her get back into music as one of the judges on E!’s Clash of the Cover Bands.

On the show, which premieres Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET/PT, Meghan and fellow judges Adam Lambert and singer/songwriter Ester Dean will determine which cover band from across the U.S. will win $25,000 and a spot on The Tonight Show.

The competing bands will perform music from acts such as Bon Jovi, Britney Spears, J-Lo and Cher, Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, U2 and Elton John — and they’ve got the outfits to match.

“I think what impressed me most about these cover bands is the transformation,” Meghan tells ABC Audio. “Like, when you see their ‘before’ and then they come out after as, literally, Cher, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, they’re the same person!'”

In fact, Meghan says the cover bands’ looks were so uncanny that everyone outside of the show was fooled. She laughs, “In the building [where we taped], there was rumors like, ‘Did you hear Cher was here today?'”

“They’re so committed, and they come with their own costumes, their own makeup,” she adds. “Like, a lot of the guys that were on the show were, like, ‘My wife built this outfit,’ and we’re like, ‘That’s the cutest thing I’ve ever heard.'” So they give 110 percent and we just wanted to let them have a platform to shine.”

But if Meghan had to be in one of these cover bands herself, which artist’s music would she perform?

“I’d be in a boy band. I’d be in Backstreet Boys!” she laughs. “I really wanted to be, like, the next member!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.