Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon sing "Google Translate Songs" on 'The Tonight Show'

Meghan Trainor was Jimmy Fallon‘s guest on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show, and she joined him for a game of “Google Translate Songs,” where they sang popular tunes after running the lyrics through the search engine’s translation service.

For instance: The Killers‘ “Mr. Brightside,” translated to Slovak and then back to English, became “Glowing Wall Is Me,” with the lyrics turning into, “Resentment/Good men spinning under water/Floating ill in tired beds/Your excuses in your throat/Nevertheless money spent/My future is on the phone/I reveal some greedy dots/Sir glowing wall is me.”

Trainor’s “All About That Bass” became “I’m Full of Fish,” which means she had to sing, “You’re aware I am full of fish, full of fish, with screaming/I am full of fish, full of fish, with screaming/I am full of fish, full of fish, full of fish.”

Finally, the two performed a duet of the holiday classic “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” — a.k.a. “I’ll Take a Look at the Christmas Pie.” It went like this: “I’ll take a look at the Christmas pie/Complete in my store/But I think that it sounds good that you will have a great view of my preserve.”

Previous editions of “Google Translate Songs” have featured Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello.

Meghan also chatted with Fallon about her new holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, and was joined by Earth, Wind & Fire for a performance of their collaboration from the album, “Holiday.”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.