Meghan Trainor announces details of new album, drops video for new single “Bad for Me”

Meghan Trainor‘s out with “Bad for Me,” the first single and video from her upcoming album, Takin’ It Back.

The track, featuring Teddy Swims, is “a true story for me,” says Meghan in a statement. “It’s about how I stood up for myself and took a step back from a relationship that was hurting me more than anything. It’s hard to do, but I needed to in order to feel better.”

Based on the lyrics — “I know we’re blood/but this love is bad for me” — it appears the relationship wasn’t romantic but with someone in her family. Meghan didn’t give any further details.

Meghan and Teddy will be performing “Bad For Me” for the first time on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight, Friday, June 24th.

Meghan’s also released the track list for Takin’ It Back. In addition to the previously reported collaboration with singer Natti Natasha and Cuban music legend Arturo Sandoval, it also features a track called “Sensitive” with Pentatonix‘s Scott Hoying.

Takin’ It Back is out October 21. In a statement, Meghan says, “I tried to do the doo-wop feel I had at the beginning of my career, but the 2022 version of it. This is from the new Meghan who is a wife and mom with a baby. This is from me right now. I decided to give the people what they want, but with my spices added to it.”

Here’s the track list for Takin’ It Back:

“Sensitive” ft. Scott Hoying

“Made You Look”

“Takin’ It Back”

“Don’t I Make It Look Easy”

“Shook”

“Bad For Me” ft. Teddy Swims

“Superwoman”

“Rainbow”

“Breezy” ft. Theron Theron

“Mama Wanna Mambo” ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval

“Drama Queen”

“While You’re Young”

“Lucky”

“Dance About It”

“Final Breath”