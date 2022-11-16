Meghan Trainor, Black Eyed Peas and more to help Disney ring in the holidays with two Christmas specials

Disney Parks/ Matt Stroshane

Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Maren Morris, Black Eyed Peas and more will salute the holidays in the newest installment of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

The annual celebration, hosted by siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, returns Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Singers will dazzle with festive performances from California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Disney World.

BEP will perform “I Gotta Feeling” and “A Cold Christmas,” while Meghan will perform a medley of “Made You Look” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.” Jordin will sing “Trapmas Medley,” Maren will belt out “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Ne-Yo will perform “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” as well as “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G.

Run-DMC will also be in house to perform their holiday staple “Christmas in Hollis.”

During the holiday special we’ll get a couple of sneak peeks into the wonderful world of Disney, including a glimpse at the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

The show will also feature a teaser of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water, which is coming to theaters on December 16.

Then, on December 25, most of these singers will return for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Performances include Meghan singing “My Kind of Present,” Maren performing “When You Wish Upon a Star” and Ne-Yo singing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” BEP will also be on hand to sing “Carol of the Bells.”

The Hough siblings will co-host the parade with Good Trouble‘s Sherry Cola and grown-ish’s Marcus Scribner. The parade steps off 10 a.m. ET on Christmas Day.

Both specials will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.