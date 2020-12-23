Meghan Trainor commemorates wedding anniversary with sweet pregnancy photo

WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Meghan Trainor in more ways than one.

Not only are the holidays upon us, but the pregnant singer celebrated both her 27th birthday and her second wedding anniversary Tuesday.

Meghan posted a sweet photo on Instagram to commemorate the day. With tiny blue flowers in her long blonde hair, she wears a light blue cropped sweater set and cradles her exposed baby bump as husband Daryl Sabara wraps his arms around her and kisses her cheek.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..” she writes. “Thank you for giving me the best gift ever.”

Daryl posted a solo pregnancy photo of Meghan and penned his own message on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world. You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby.”

The two are expecting a baby boy in early 2021.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.