Meghan Trainor: “I’m nothing without TikTok right now”

Meghan Trainor is giving credit where credit is due. Her latest single, “Made You Look,” is her biggest solo radio hit since 2018, and she says it’s all because of TikTok. Specifically, the song inspired a viral dance on the platform and spread from there.

“People are lovin’ it … TikTok is so nice to me, and it’s my safe place and I’m nothing without TikTok right now,” Meghan gushed to ABC Audio on the red carpet at the American Music Awards. “So, I love you, TikTok.”

The success of “Made You Look” seems to have proven that Meghan was on the right track with her approach to her latest album, Takin’ It Back — so titled because she wanted to reclaim the sound that made her famous.

“I had just been working really hard and I wanted to write something like the first album, with doo-wop, but, like, modern, 2022,” she explained.

The Grammy winner laughed, “At first I was saying, ‘It’s like my funeral and I get to see who showed up,’ but it’s really like my birthday party and everyone showed up.”

You can catch Meghan this Sunday, November 27, on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. She’ll be performing a medley of “Made You Look” and “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

