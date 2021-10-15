Meghan Trainor is already “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor is getting us into the Christmas spirit early.

The singer has released a cover of the classic holiday tune, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The new track will be included on a deluxe edition of A Very Trainor Christmas, which will be available as a digital exclusive on October 29.

It’s one of three new additions on the album. The other two are a cover of the Darlene Love classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and an original tune called “Christmas Coupon.”

“It’s Riley‘s first Christmas so naturally I had to add a few more tunes for this special season,” Meghan wrote about her baby boy, who was born in February of this year.

Meghan originally released A Very Trainor Christmas, her first Christmas album, last year.

