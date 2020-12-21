Meghan Trainor just couldn't stop writing Christmas songs this year: "I could've kept going!"

Epic Records

Meghan Trainor‘s Christmas album A Very Trainor Christmas features six original Christmas songs, which is pretty unusual for a holiday album — most normally include covers of classics and maybe one or two new songs. Meghan says she could’ve written even more, but she was literally told to put the brakes on.

“I started writing my originals and I could have kept going,” she tells ABC Audio. “And my team was kind of, like, ‘Slow down, slow down!” Like ‘Six is a lot of originals. You don’t want a whole album full of just originals. You want people to hear what they know and love!'”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right. You’re right,'” she says. “So then I was like, ‘O.K., what are my favorite classic Christmas songs and how can I make them modern and sound related to my originals?'”

Among the songs Meghan came up with were oldies like “White Christmas,” “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland,” and some recent songs, like Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” and Britney Spears‘ “My Only Wish (This Year).”

“I kept like the same producers or I would strip it down with my ukulele or I’d have my dad play the piano, so it was very fun” she says of trying to make those older songs match the new ones she wrote. Her father Gary plays on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while her cousins sing with her on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“We had to be extra-creative because we were home,” Meghan points out. “And we really proved something to ourselves…like, ‘Oh, we can make a whole album about being trapped at home in a pandemic!’ Like, ‘We did this!'”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.