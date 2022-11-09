Meghan Trainor loses 60 lbs after welcoming baby: “I’m just feeling better than ever”

Epic

Meghan Trainor is opening up about life after giving birth.

The “All About That Bass” singer welcomed son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara in February of last year and in an interview with ET Canada she shared, “I was my heaviest I’ve ever been.”

“I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” she added.

After giving birth, Meghan said she “just wasn’t feeling great” and was in a “really dark place,” but her son was motivation for her to change that, which resulted in her losing about 60 pounds.

“So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything,'” she declared.”I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound.”

The pop star even learned some new things about herself in the process.

“I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean,” she shared. “And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

So how’s Meghan’s confidence these days?

“Nowadays I’m a good eight/nine. We’re up there.”

