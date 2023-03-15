Meghan Trainor “sobbed and cried all day long” when Kris Jenner agreed to be in the “Mother” music video

Harper Horizon

Meghan Trainor wanted “the mother of all mothers” Kris Jenner to star in her “Mother” music video, but she never thought the reality star would actually say yes.

She told the U.K. show Lorraine, “I jokingly one day was like, ‘What if I got the mother of all mothers, like the queen of mothers, to be in this music video [and] singing the lyrics?’ And I thought there’s no way she’ll say yes.”

But that didn’t stop Meghan from trying — and the self-professed “mom-ager” said she’d do it.

“I found out the day before my birthday that she said yes, and I sobbed and cried all day long, like I couldn’t believe what was happening,” she said.

Speaking of moms, Meghan also opened up about her upcoming pregnancy manual, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie.

“We’ve seen there’s so many people giving birth advice and I still — when I was pregnant — I was still lost and confused,” she said. “I felt very alone and I wrote down everything that I was like, ‘Well, nobody warned me about this.'”

The book will feature advice from Meghan’s doctor, dietician and personal trainer, and will also include a chapter written by her husband, Daryl Sabara. “I hope it just helps people feel less alone in their pregnancies,” she said.

Meghan also opened up about her second pregnancy, saying her second child is due in early July. She joked, “I’ll be super pregnant when promoting this book!”

The guide releases April 25; you can preorder it now.

