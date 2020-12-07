Meghan Trainor tops 'Billboard' chart with "White Christmas" duet

Barry King/Getty Images

When Meghan Trainor sings holiday duets, everyone listens.

Her latest collaboration, a version of “White Christmas” with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, has officially hit number one on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary chart. It’s her second number one on the chart, following her duet with country star Brett Eldredge, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” in 2016.

The song is from Meghan’s holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, which came out in November and also features collaborations with Earth, Wind & Fire, Meghan’s cousins, and her father Gary. In addition, many of the songs were co-written by Meghan’s brothers.

This is the 25th Christmas number one on the Adult Contemporary chart since 2000, when most radio stations started playing Christmas music 24/7 between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some of those number-ones include The Jonas Brothers‘ “Like It’s Christmas,” Katy Perry‘s “Cozy Little Christmas,” Josh Groban‘s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” two versions of Donny Hathaway‘s “This Christmas,” by Seal and Train, Mariah Carey‘s “Oh Santa!” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree.”

By Andrea Dresdale

