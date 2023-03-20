Meghan Trainor wrote “Mother” in response to “silly men” telling her starting a family would end her career

ABC

Meghan Trainor revealed she was inspired to write “Mother” after “silly men” told her that having a baby would destroy her career — among other things.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of her lip-synching her new hit and explaining, “I wrote this song for all the silly men in the world who have tried to tell me what kind of songs I should write, what career choices I should make, and have talked down to me like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

She also added a kiss-blowing emoji before continuing in the caption, “And that having a baby would end my career.”

Meghan recently opened up about how women feel they have to choose between starting a family and having a career. She told the Best Advice podcast, “For anyone out there who wants to have a baby, and you’re like, ‘Oh no, my career isn’t where I want it to be,’ a baby won’t ruin it, it’ll make it better.”

She added, “Babies bring luck … I promise everything will work out.”

Meghan is currently expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, with whom she shares 1-year-old Riley. The baby is due in July.

