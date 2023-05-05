Meghan Trainor’s planning an all-T-Pain playlist for her upcoming birth

ABC

As she reveals in her new book, Dear Future Mama, Meghan Trainor listened to Justin Bieber‘s “Anyone” when she gave birth to her son, Riley, two years ago. But she says she’s going to really switch things up for the upcoming birth of her second child, a boy who’s scheduled to arrive via C-section.

In a one-on-one special with ET Canada, Meghan said, “I’ll probably play just T-Pain, honestly. Let’s get the party started.”

Asked which songs she wants to hear by the man who popularized AutoTune, she said, “All of them. Starting with ‘I’m Sprung,’ just to get the vibe started. Followed by ‘Buy U a Drank.’ And when it gets real lit, maybe ‘Booty Wurk.’ It’s on my workout playlist every Monday, Wednesday, Friday!”

Meghan, who’s about 6 1/2 months pregnant, said she arranged a C-section because, “I was like, ‘I need to know exactly when this thing’s coming out … the first day possible.’ [I’m] very impatient, since I was a kid.”

