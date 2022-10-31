Mel B shares details of proposal from boyfriend of three years Rory McPhee: “It was very romantic”

Geoff Pugh-Pool/Getty Images

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is engaged.

During an appearance on Celebrity Googlebox in the U.K., the Spice Girl member confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, E! News reports.

Sharing details of the special moment with the 36-year-old hair stylist, Mel shared, “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'”

“There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” Mel added of the moment, which took place in Berkshire.

This will mark the third marriage for Brown. She was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and the pair have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. The pop star was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, with whom she shares daughter Madison, 10.

Brown is also mom to 15-year-old daughter, Angel Iris, who she shares with Eddie Murphy.

