Melanie C says the Spice Girls are “constantly” talking about another reunion

ABC/Maarten de Boer

﻿Melanie Chisolm ﻿breathed new life into fans’ hopes for a ﻿Spice Girls ﻿reunion. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “2 Become 1” singer hinted that she and her former band mates are seriously considering hitting the road again.

When guest host Howie Mandel prodded Mel about her former girl group going back on tour, she said she “really” hopes that things come together.

“We’re talking about it. Yes! We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan,” Mel C continued as the crowd erupted into cheers. “We did these amazing stadium shows in the U.K. two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

Melanie said should the group head back on tour, they’re planning on a North American trek because “we love the U.S. Our fans here are amazing!”

It’s been rumored the “Wannabe” singers are planning to hit the road in 2023 for a reunion tour, but so far nothing has been set in stone.

