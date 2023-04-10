Melissa Etheridge announces new dates for summer tour

Elizabeth Miranda

Melissa Etheridge is spending a lot of time on the road this year. The singer is set to embark on a 44-city tour that will keep her on the road through most of the summer.

The trek kicks off April 22 in Los Angeles and wraps August 15 in Annapolis, Maryland, with Etheridge just announcing more than 20 new shows in such cities as Las Vegas, Toledo, Charlotte and Nashville.

In addition to her solo shows, the trek features appearances at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, the New Orleans JazzFest and the Kemptville Live Music Festival in Ontario, Canada.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at melissaetheridge.com.

The new tour follows Melissa’s successful one-woman off-Broadway show, Melissa Etheridge — My Window: A Journey Through Life, which ran at New York’s New World Stages through October 2022.

