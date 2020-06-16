Melissa Etheridge to livestream first concert since loss of her son

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge is ready to play music again following the loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, to addiction last month.

The singer announced on social media she’ll livestream a special Heal M.E. concert on Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

In her message to fans, Etheridge thanked everyone for their love and light during her family’s difficult time.

“I’m gonna make some music again,” she said. “I’m gonna start making music because that heals me and I have missed you all so very much.”

Melissa went on to say that she’ll stream the concert from her brand-new home studio that she and her wife have been building. She also promised she’ll give more details on how she plans to bring livestreaming performances to her fans every week going forward.

The concert, which you can watch on MelissaEtheridge.com, will raise money for opioid addiction.

By Andrea Tuccillo

