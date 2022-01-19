Merchandise for BTS’ Jimin sells out in seconds

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS‘ Jimin is a merchandise-selling machine after fans bought out his new purple hoodie in a matter of seconds — causing the online store to crash.

Korea JoongAng Daily, which is associated with The New York Times, reports that the Korean singer teamed with the company HYBE to launch the Artist-Made Collection by BTS. While each member of the BTS septet contributed, only a few put forth some of his own designs — Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga and V.

Jimin created a hoodie that contained several sentences, which include “You never walk alone,” “Seven with you” and the number 13, which honors his October 13th birthday. He then promoted his hoodie prior to its launch by wearing it in videos.

Then, when it — along with some earrings — went live at around 11 a.m. Korean time on Tuesday on the Weverse Shop, the HYBE servers crashed almost instantly due to the sheer number of fans accessing the site at once. The outlet notes that it wasn’t just people from Korea trying to get their hands on the collection — it was fans from across the globe.

It should also be noted that no other BTS member enjoyed such a stampede — even V who released his “Virkin” last week. While his collection sold out in seconds, his fans did not knock the website offline.

HYBE said it is now “positively considering” a re-release of the hoodie because of the public outcry and announced, “The decision will be announced soon at Weverse Shop.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.