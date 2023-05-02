Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Lil Nas X and more stun on the red carpet

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 2023 Met Gala has arrived.

On Monday, Hollywood stars, designers and fashion insiders are gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York City, one of fashion’s biggest nights.

The Met previously announced that the dress code for the benefit will be “In Honor of Karl,” paying tribute to the late famed and often controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019.

The star-studded fundraiser marks the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”The co-chairs for this year’s star-studded gala include Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel, along with Vogue’s own Anna Wintour.

Here are some of the nights looks:

A$AP Rocky﻿: The rapper wore a Gucci look that features a white dress shirt, black tie, and black jacket up top, with red quilted skirt and jeans underneath.

Bad Bunny: The rapper rocked an all white custom suit by Jacquemus with a 26-foot train embroidered with white flowers. He accompanied the look with slicked back hair and pearl studs.

Cardi B: Cardi arrived at the Gala in a classic black-and-white ballgown reminiscent of Lagerfeld’s staple look. Up top, it began with a white shirt collar and fluffed out to a black gown. She wore evening gloves, a black headband , and large dangling pearl earrings.

Doja Cat: The “Kiss Me More” singer paid tribute not only to Lagerfeld, but to his beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette, wearing a form-fitting jewel-encrusted Oscar de la Renta sleeveless dress, complete with a cat-eared hood. She also wore a prosthetic feline nose showing her complete commitment to the look.

Dua Lipa:Lipa opted for a Chanel bridal gown that closed the 1995-1996 Chanel runway show. The sleeveless white dress features black and silver trim, which she paired with an over 200 carat diamond necklace.

Jack Harlow: Jack Harlow arrived in a dark navy Tommy Hilfiger two-piece pant and jacket set. He paired the look with black boots and a red shirt that peeked through the top of the jacket.

Janelle Monae: Janelle pulled off a wild transformation first appearing in a large black and white conical coat before removing it to reveal a sheer wire-framed dress with a sequin black bikini underneath.

Jennifer Lopez: The multi-hyphenate fashionista wore a sultry custom Ralph Lauren gown that was a black silk velvet halter on top and a light pink satin skirt on the bottom. She rocked long black evening gloves.

Jared Leto: Leto also paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat, showing up in a full-blown cat costume. His identity wasn’t revealed until he removed the giant cat head.

Kendall Jenner: Jenner glittered on the Met steps in a Marc Jacobs black sequined body suit with a silver crystal-embellished collar. The sleeves were cape like, draping down to the ground behind her. Her hair was in a sleek pony and she wore sky high platform boots.

Kim Kardashian: Showing off her famous figure, the Kardashians star wore a draped skirt and top with a bone-colored corset that consisted of over 50,000 freshwater pearls custom Schiaparelli. She paired the look with pearl drop earrings, a chunky choker and ring made from crystals and unique baroque pearls. The look took 12 artisans over 1,000 hours to create.

Kim Petras: As an homage to Lagerfeld’s Chanel era and the classic black and white color palette, the singer wore a short white dress that had two black strips across it. The dress, by Marc Jacobs, was paired with a white and black pair of the designer’s calf height, chunky heel Kiki boots.

Kylie Jenner: The makeup mogul wore a custom one-shoulder red Jean Paul Gaultier bearing a high thigh slit and asymmetrical neckline. The dress featured a long train that transformed into a shiny blue cape, which Kylie had draped around her shoulders at first.

Lil Nas X:Lil Nas X stunned in a look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men, wearing only a metallic thong as the rest of his body was covered in silver paint and precisely places jewels.

Lizzo: Lizzo owned a full Chanel look, which consisted of a black full-length black dress with the top half featuring a beaded corset. She accessorized with Lagerfeld’s iconic fingerless loves and wore her hair up with short bangs.

Olivia Rodrigo: The “drivers license” singer wore a black-and-white Thom Browne fringe gown that boasts florals at the top. She wore a sleek bun with short bangs and natural makeup with a berry lip.

Rihanna:The Fenty founder wore an all-white custom Maison Valentino look that featured a five-meter train and 30 camelias made of 500 petals.

